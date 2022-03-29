Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.
YRI stock opened at C$6.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.46. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.78 and a 1-year high of C$7.39.
In related news, Director Peter Marrone sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total transaction of C$522,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,092,112 shares in the company, valued at C$10,920,824.64. Also, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 6,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.24, for a total value of C$39,505.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$871,740.48. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 332,331 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,880.
About Yamana Gold (Get Rating)
Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.
