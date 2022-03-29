xSuter Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $182,462.00 (XSUTER)

xSuter (XSUTER) traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 29th. One xSuter coin can now be purchased for approximately $109.73 or 0.00230073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. xSuter has a total market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $182,462.00 worth of xSuter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, xSuter has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00047028 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,420.26 or 0.07171342 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,700.54 or 1.00014883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00056089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00046622 BTC.

xSuter Coin Profile

xSuter’s total supply is 20,000 coins. xSuter’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io

Buying and Selling xSuter

