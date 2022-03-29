Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) Short Interest Update

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 911,800 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the February 28th total of 1,380,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 531,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Shares of XOS opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.60. XOS has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $10.11.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on XOS from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XOS in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised XOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on XOS in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XOS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.88.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in XOS by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in XOS in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in XOS in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in XOS in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in XOS in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 12.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems primarily for commercial fleets. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
