Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) Short Interest Update

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 911,800 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the February 28th total of 1,380,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 531,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of XOS opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.60. XOS has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $10.11.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on XOS from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XOS in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised XOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on XOS in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XOS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.88.

In other news, CTO Robert Ferber sold 50,000 shares of XOS stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in XOS by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in XOS in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in XOS in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in XOS in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in XOS in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 12.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XOS

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems primarily for commercial fleets. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

