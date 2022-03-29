Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $193.65 Million

Equities analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) to post sales of $193.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $182.28 million and the highest is $208.00 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $87.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 120.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $889.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $870.70 million to $915.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $985.21 million, with estimates ranging from $966.93 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 23.29%. The business’s revenue was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on XHR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.54. The stock had a trading volume of 9,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,708. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.93. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $21.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

