X Financial (XYF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 31st. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of X Financial stock opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average of $3.65. The firm has a market cap of $151.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.57 and a beta of 0.74. X Financial has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $17.88.

Get X Financial alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XYF. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in X Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in X Financial by 10,541.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 31,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in X Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan product is Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan and revolving loan Xiaoying credit loan catering to the credit card holders; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for X Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.