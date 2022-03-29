Wownero Price Up 1.3% This Week (WOW)

Wownero (WOW) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Wownero has a market cap of $8.60 million and $20,936.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wownero has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wownero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001811 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00046897 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

About Wownero

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wownero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wownero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.