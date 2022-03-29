Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Short Interest Down 39.1% in March

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 39.1% from the February 28th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on WYGPY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Worley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Worley from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Worley from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Worley stock opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Worley has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $9.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%.

Worley Company Profile

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

