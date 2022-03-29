Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $127.32 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) will announce $127.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Workiva’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $127.59 million and the lowest is $127.00 million. Workiva posted sales of $104.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Workiva will report full-year sales of $531.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $526.30 million to $533.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $632.29 million, with estimates ranging from $621.00 million to $642.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $120.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. Workiva’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Workiva from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.67.

Shares of NYSE WK traded up $4.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.30. 8,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.25 and its 200 day moving average is $128.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.48 and a beta of 1.45. Workiva has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $173.24.

In other news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total value of $143,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $411,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,975 shares of company stock worth $1,271,908 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WK. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Workiva by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Workiva by 3,381.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Workiva by 194.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 85.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

