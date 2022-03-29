WINkLink Price Up 16.8% Over Last 7 Days (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One WINkLink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WINkLink has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. WINkLink has a market capitalization of $329.64 million and approximately $211.29 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00047529 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,448.14 or 0.07206352 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00057296 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,754.95 or 0.99804200 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00047828 BTC.

About WINkLink

WINkLink’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,855,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINkLink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINkLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINkLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

