WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $476.53 Million

Wall Street analysts expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) to announce $476.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $464.10 million to $486.80 million. WillScot Mobile Mini posted sales of $425.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WillScot Mobile Mini.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $517.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WSC shares. Barclays raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen bought 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.34 per share, for a total transaction of $201,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $4,900,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,059.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,823,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,230 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,599,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 183.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,458,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,714 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at $74,338,000. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,914,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WSC traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $40.47. 8,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,755,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.15 and its 200-day moving average is $36.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

