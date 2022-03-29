Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ:WTW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.82

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.82 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

WTW stock opened at $240.85 on Tuesday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $199.78 and a 1-year high of $271.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.77.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 44.19%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Carl Aaron Hess sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total value of $729,102.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total value of $447,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $1,900,380. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

