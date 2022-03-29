Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.980-$1.020 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of WSR stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,964. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $657.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58 and a beta of 1.20. Whitestone REIT has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 2.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Whitestone REIT will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Whitestone REIT from $10.50 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whitestone REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.