Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Whitecap Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPGYF opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $8.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.31.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPGYF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$11.25 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.36.

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

