Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.40. Wheaton Precious Metals posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.82% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on WPM shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James set a $56.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

WPM opened at $46.93 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $36.39 and a 12 month high of $50.34. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $82,078,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

