West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,338,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 105,397 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $627,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WST. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WST traded up $8.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $415.06. 9,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,626. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $388.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.68 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35. The firm has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.06.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

