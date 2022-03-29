Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) to announce $0.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.85. Welltower posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.78.

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,653,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,872. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.89. The company has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 123.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $70.74 and a fifty-two week high of $96.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 312.82%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Welltower by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

