Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,036,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,056,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,314 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,415,000 after buying an additional 2,710,324 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,046,312,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,436,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,311,000 after buying an additional 63,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 39.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,675,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462,674 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.63.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $51.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $37.90 and a one year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

