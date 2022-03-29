Wells Fargo & Company Increases Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target to $35.00

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VNOM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.78.

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $30.82 on Friday. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $14.24 and a 1-year high of $31.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day moving average is $24.45. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $165.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.03%.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 22,593 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $680,501.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven E. West sold 60,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $1,702,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,157,425 shares of company stock worth $56,593,929. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 20,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,644,000 after purchasing an additional 237,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 180,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 112,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

