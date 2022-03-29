Welch Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Welch Group LLC lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,997 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DIS opened at $138.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.15. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $128.38 and a 1 year high of $191.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $252.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.57, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

