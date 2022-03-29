Welch Group LLC Makes New $189,000 Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 59.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 156,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 57,984 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 69.4% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 14,613 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 178,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 395,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 29,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.27.

NYSE KMI opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

