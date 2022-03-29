Welch Group LLC Invests $313,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,242 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,132,511,000 after acquiring an additional 32,190 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 33.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 49,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,737,000 after purchasing an additional 12,384 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

UNP opened at $275.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $175.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $275.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $252.15 and a 200-day moving average of $239.87.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.44%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNP. Cowen increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.33.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

