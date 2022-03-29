Welch Group LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Welch Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 148,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,976,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 32,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 16,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $206.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.85 and its 200-day moving average is $215.91. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $187.92 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

