Welch Group LLC Acquires 6,554 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 420,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up about 2.3% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $39,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.1% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $98.22. 2,177,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,532,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.53. The firm has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.46. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $86.72 and a 1-year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

