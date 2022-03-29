Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Teck Resources (TECK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE: TECK) in the last few weeks:

3/23/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$57.00 to C$68.00.

3/10/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $50.00.

3/9/2022 – Teck Resources was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

3/7/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$54.00 to C$70.00.

2/28/2022 – Teck Resources was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/25/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$52.00.

2/16/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$53.00 to C$57.00.

2/4/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$55.00 to C$52.50.

2/3/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from C$42.00 to C$48.00.

TECK stock traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $38.68. 109,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,043,542. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $18.73 and a 12 month high of $42.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0981 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Teck Resources by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after buying an additional 152,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,615,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Teck Resources by 527.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 240,701 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 117,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 22,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

