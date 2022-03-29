Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Wesdome Gold Mines (WDO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE: WDO):

3/14/2022 – Wesdome Gold Mines had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.25 to C$18.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/14/2022 – Wesdome Gold Mines had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$17.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Wesdome Gold Mines had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$16.00 to C$18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Wesdome Gold Mines was downgraded by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$13.50 price target on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Wesdome Gold Mines was downgraded by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$16.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Wesdome Gold Mines was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$17.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$13.50.

3/11/2022 – Wesdome Gold Mines had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$17.50.

TSE WDO traded down C$0.03 on Tuesday, hitting C$15.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,189. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$7.91 and a 52-week high of C$16.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.22. The firm has a market cap of C$2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.57.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton sold 38,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.55, for a total value of C$597,726.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$174,346.60. Also, Director Nadine Miller sold 9,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.33, for a total value of C$145,236.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$873,518.73. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,363.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.