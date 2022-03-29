Wedbush Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.07. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $175.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $46.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.26.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $31,048,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 101,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 456,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,605,000 after acquiring an additional 98,124 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.79%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.