WCM Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

WCM Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 99.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,811 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,556,407 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $11,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 145.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,278,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,331,000 after buying an additional 4,307,242 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,295,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 1,404.3% during the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,864,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,182 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,728,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,055,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,392,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,740 shares during the period. 16.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

NYSE:HDB opened at $60.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $54.25 and a 1 year high of $81.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.24. The company has a market cap of $110.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.76.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

