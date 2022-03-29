WCM Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 91,351 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,544,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 176.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 644.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total value of $124,802.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $476,841.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,404 shares of company stock worth $1,724,875 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $106.96 on Tuesday. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $80.52 and a one year high of $211.68. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.13 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Five9’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

FIVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $208.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.05.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

