WCM Investment Management LLC Makes New $16.02 Million Investment in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 677,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,022,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 163.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 325.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Steven M. Weddell acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck bought 101,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,422.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LESL opened at $19.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.31. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.14 and a 1-year high of $31.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.88.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $184.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on LESL. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

