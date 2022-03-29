WCM Investment Management LLC Has $6.45 Million Stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $6,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 527.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,508,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,221,000 after buying an additional 2,108,704 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 72.3% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 801,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,252,000 after acquiring an additional 336,109 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 55.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 703,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,437,000 after purchasing an additional 249,738 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 64.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,197,000 after purchasing an additional 152,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,886,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on RARE. StockNews.com raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.27.

In other news, EVP Erik Harris sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $180,740.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 10,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $688,929.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,289 shares of company stock valued at $1,602,749 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $67.97 on Tuesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.21 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.08.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.47). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 129.20%. The company had revenue of $83.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.57 EPS for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

