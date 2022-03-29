WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,308 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $14,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CASY. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 45.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 86.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 621.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $199.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.97 and its 200 day moving average is $190.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.82 and a 52-week high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.70.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

