Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $138.94

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $138.94 and last traded at $138.33, with a volume of 897102 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.36.

WCN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.23 and its 200 day moving average is $130.25. The stock has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 38.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 65.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 236.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

