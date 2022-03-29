Warp Finance (WARP) Price Hits $131.33 on Exchanges

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $131.33 or 0.00275830 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Warp Finance has traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar. Warp Finance has a total market capitalization of $613,851.14 and $4.81 million worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Warp Finance

Warp Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

