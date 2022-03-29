Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,321 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Walmart by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,251,164 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $176,438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,938 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its position in Walmart by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.17. The company had a trading volume of 93,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,195,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.01 and a 1-year high of $152.57. The firm has a market cap of $408.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.02.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $1,330,675.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $2,139,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,237,930 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

