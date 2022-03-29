W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WPC. Bank of America raised shares of W. P. Carey from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.33.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $81.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.68 and a 200-day moving average of $77.91. W. P. Carey has a 1 year low of $69.95 and a 1 year high of $83.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.057 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 189.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 5,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 15,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

