Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vivint Smart Home’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.30). Vivint Smart Home posted earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home will report full-year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($1.07). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.87). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vivint Smart Home.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $396.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.46 million.

VVNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 874,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,553,000 after acquiring an additional 448,222 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,301,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,899,000 after acquiring an additional 441,073 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,583,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,208,000. Finally, Alden Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

VVNT stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.44. The company had a trading volume of 678,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,564. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.91. Vivint Smart Home has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $16.20.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

