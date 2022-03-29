Visteon (NYSE:VC) Shares Gap Up to $104.57

Visteon Co. (NYSE:VC – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $104.57, but opened at $110.27. Visteon shares last traded at $114.25, with a volume of 1,209 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts have issued reports on VC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
Visteon Company Profile (NYSE:VC)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visteon (VC)
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Spot Value Stocks With Real Value
Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.