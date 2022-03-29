Visteon (NYSE:VC) Shares Gap Up to $104.57

Visteon Co. (NYSE:VC – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $104.57, but opened at $110.27. Visteon shares last traded at $114.25, with a volume of 1,209 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

