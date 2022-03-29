Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Trading Down 4.8%

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.67 and last traded at $8.74. 6,572 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 902,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $759.76 million, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Vista Oil & Gas ( NYSE:VIST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.18. Vista Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 7.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIST. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 208.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 23,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

