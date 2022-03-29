Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Gap Down to $30.82

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.82, but opened at $29.55. Viper Energy Partners shares last traded at $30.03, with a volume of 8,251 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VNOM. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.04 and its 200-day moving average is $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 2.22.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $165.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 241.03%.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 123,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $3,490,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 16,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $496,034.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,157,425 shares of company stock worth $56,593,929 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

