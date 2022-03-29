Violich Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,273 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Violich Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.6% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $18,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after buying an additional 760,796 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.2% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 28,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.57.

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.71. The stock had a trading volume of 105,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,008,781. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The company has a market capitalization of $467.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.38.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

