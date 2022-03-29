Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Short Interest Down 46.5% in March

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,800 shares, a decrease of 46.5% from the February 28th total of 504,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vinci Partners Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of Vinci Partners Investments stock opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.64. The stock has a market cap of $736.70 million, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of -1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.32. Vinci Partners Investments has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

Vinci Partners Investments ( NASDAQ:VINP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 million. Vinci Partners Investments had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 44.76%. Research analysts forecast that Vinci Partners Investments will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Vinci Partners Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,608,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,996,000 after purchasing an additional 698,781 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,122,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 27,543.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 110,172 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. 20.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

