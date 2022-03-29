VIG 1-Day Volume Tops $1.00 (VIG)

VIG (VIG) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One VIG coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. VIG has a market cap of $884,987.17 and approximately $1.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VIG has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VIG Coin Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 891,728,355 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

