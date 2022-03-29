VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Bought by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 35.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of VICI opened at $27.86 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average is $28.60. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.08.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). VICI Properties had a net margin of 67.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $383.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 81.82%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VICI shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.65.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

