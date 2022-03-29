Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $722.11 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $722.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Viasat’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $743.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $708.40 million. Viasat posted sales of $595.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Viasat will report full-year sales of $2.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). Viasat had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $719.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.03 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VSAT. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Viasat in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Shares of VSAT stock opened at $48.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.48 and a beta of 1.08. Viasat has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $68.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,724 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Viasat by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Viasat by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 29,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Viasat by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

