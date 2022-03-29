Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viant Technology Inc. is an advertising software company which enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy and measure their advertising. Its self-service DSP for omnichannel advertising, Adelphic(R), provides execute programmatic advertising campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, streaming audio and digital billboards. Viant Technology Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DSP. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viant Technology has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.82.

NASDAQ DSP opened at $6.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77. Viant Technology has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.79 million and a P/E ratio of -9.62.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Viant Technology will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Larry Madden sold 21,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $131,498.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 70,592 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 23,328 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 13,737 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 327.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 70,894 shares during the period. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. 14.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

