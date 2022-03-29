Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.40.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VERV. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Verve Therapeutics from $58.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

In related news, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 1,870 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $74,613.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Burt A. Adelman bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.38 per share, with a total value of $85,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,151 shares of company stock valued at $6,558,418 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,594,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,551,000 after acquiring an additional 628,747 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,138,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,704,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. ARCH Venture Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $92,500,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 637.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,763,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,015,000 after buying an additional 1,524,355 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,399,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,601,000 after buying an additional 131,840 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VERV stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.22. 346,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,585. Verve Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $78.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.40.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

