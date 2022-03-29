Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.25.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $3.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.80. 912,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,412. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.52 and its 200-day moving average is $207.37. The company has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $167.37 and a 1-year high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total transaction of $94,812.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,123. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,942,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verisk Analytics (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.