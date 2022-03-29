Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 233,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53,263 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $53,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 11,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.66, for a total transaction of $109,959.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,641 shares of company stock worth $1,067,123 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.25.

VRSK stock traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.42. The company had a trading volume of 25,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.37. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.37 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 22.22%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.39%.

About Verisk Analytics (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.