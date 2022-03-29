Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 3,390 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Flex by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 882,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Flex by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,242,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,099,000 after acquiring an additional 305,665 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter worth $819,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $552,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FLEX opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.51.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Flex had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

