Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,084 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 98.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $47.60 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $36.53 and a 1 year high of $49.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $572,592.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

